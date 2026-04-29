Scottish Influencer Rachel Kerr Found After Going Missing in Morocco

Found After Going Missing For Four Days in Morocco

Rachel Kerr -- a Scottish model and influencer -- went missing for four days in Morocco ... but, thankfully, it seems she's now been found.

Here's the deal ... on Tuesday, Claire Hill -- Kerr's cousin -- posted to Facebook that Kerr checked out of a luxury resort in Agadir, Morocco, where she was staying on April 25, and the family had been unable to contact her.

She asked fans to get in touch with any information they may have ... adding the family was "extremely concerned" about her.

A spokesperson for the United Kingdom's Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office told the BBC it was assisting Kerr's family amid her disappearance.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Kerr seemed to share photos from the resort ... including one where she lounged on the bed in just a tank top and underwear.

However, it seems this story has a happy ending ... because the travel influencer with thousands of social media followers has now been found, according to Hill.

She writes, "Rachel has now been traced and is safe in the care of family. Thank you to everyone who took the time to share and provide support and information."