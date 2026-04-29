Sabres Fans Take Over Canadian National Anthem After Singer's Mic Issues

Play video content Video: Sabres Fans Belt Out Anthem After Mic Trouble Courtesy of NHL

No mic, no problem -- Buffalo Sabres fans had an all-time assist when a national anthem singer's performance was rocked with technical issues ... 'cause the whole crowd joined in to belt out "O Canada."

The blooper-turned-highlight went down ahead of Game 5 on Tuesday night at the KeyBank Center in Buffalo ... as "The Voice" alum Cami Clune started a beautiful rendition of the song.

Just a few words into it, her mic gave out ... but the thousands in attendance had her back.

By the end of the anthem, it was like a choir was brought in to perform ... and it's honestly goosebump-worthy.

The moment of unity didn't result in a win for the home team, though -- the Boston Bruins were able to snag the dub in overtime to bring the series to 3-2 in favor of the Sabres.

Side note -- why the Canadian anthem for two American teams?? The Sabres always do it no matter the opponent due to their proximity to the North ... and they have a bunch of Canadian fans.