NHL Blasted For Brandon Hagel Punishment After Sabres–Lightning Chaos

The NHL is catching serious heat after disciplining Tampa Bay Lightning forward Brandon Hagel ... 'cause a lot of hockey fans think the punishment didn’t go nearly far enough.

The league announced Monday it has fined Hagel $5,000 -- the maximum allowed under the NHL’s collective bargaining agreement -- after determining he was the aggressor in an altercation with Buffalo Sabres captain Rasmus Dahlin during Sunday's heated matchup.

Notably, Hagel was not suspended … a decision that has sparked plenty of outrage online.

Many fans argued the hit -- which came after Dahlin appeared to disengage from the play -- warranted a suspension instead of what amounts to the league’s standard maximum fine.

The controversial moment went down early in the second period when Hagel and Dahlin got tangled up in Buffalo’s defensive zone. Dahlin delivered a cross-check during the sequence, prompting Hagel to retaliate.

As Dahlin turned and began skating away, Hagel struck him in the back of the head, causing tensions to boil over.

Officials immediately stepped in and assessed Hagel two minor penalties for roughing, and players from both teams gathered briefly before referees restored order.

But the bad blood had started even earlier.

Less than five minutes into the game, Hagel and teammate Anthony Cirelli crushed Sabres star Tage Thompson into the boards after the whistle, triggering a massive scrum involving players from both sides.

The gloves kept dropping throughout the night ... by the end of the first period alone, officials had already handed out 70 penalty minutes.

When the dust settled, the teams combined for 100 penalty minutes, five fights, 27 penalties and 15 goals -- a stat line the NHL hadn’t seen in a single game since 1994.