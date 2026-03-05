Matthew Tkachuk Visits Johnny Gaudreau's Family, Plays With Late NHL Star's Daughter

Matthew Tkachuk used a trip to Columbus to share a special moment with Johnny Gaudreau's family ... checking in on the late NHL star's loved ones ahead of a game against the Blue Jackets.

Meredith Gaudreau snapped the heartwarming picture Wednesday night -- the day before the Panthers take the ice against the Jackets, the team Johnny played for prior to his tragic passing at the hands of an alleged drunk driver.

"Dinner and a show, Noa x Uncle Chucky," she wrote.

It's no surprise that Tkachuk took some time out of his schedule to make time for the Gaudreau family. The two were teammates on the Calgary Flames for six seasons before they parted ways in 2022.

Just a few weeks ago in Milan, the 28-year-old and the rest of the Team USA men's hockey team honored Gaudreau right after they defeated Canada to take home the first gold medal in 46 years for the Red, White and Blue.

The team skated around the ice, holding up a Gaudreau Team USA jersey they had brought into the locker room for the tournament. Not only that, some of the players ran into the stands to bring the Gaudreau kids on the ice for a team photo.