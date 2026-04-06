Dallas Stars Ban Fan From Arena After Apparent Nazi Salute

The Dallas Stars have taken action against a fan who was seen doing an apparent Nazi salute during a game at American Airlines Center in December ... the NHL team has banned him "indefinitely" from the arena.

A spokesperson for the Stars told The Dallas Morning News that they identified the individual who "purchased the tickets and will be banning the individual indefinitely from American Airlines Center."

“Any type of discriminatory or hateful behavior will not be tolerated and has no place in our arena. Creating and sustaining environments that are inclusive, safe and respectful is a non-negotiable for the Dallas Stars.”

The video began circulating online shortly after a game in December -- showing a group of at least five male fans giving the salute from their seats. Fans online were quick to call the group out, and the arena said it launched an investigation into the matter after it went viral.

It's unclear which fan was actually hit with the ban, or whether the rest of the group will also face punishment.