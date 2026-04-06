UConn Removes Lamp Posts, Boosts Security Ahead of Possible NCAA Title Celebration

The University of Connecticut is too familiar with how chaotic NCAA championship celebrations can get ... and with the Huskies on the verge of cutting down the nets again, the area is already bracing for chaos.

The school told TMZ Sports lamp posts are getting removed and security is beefing up on Monday ... just hours before tipoff against the Michigan Wolverines in the NCAA title game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

If UConn wins, this will be Dan Hurley and the Huskies' third championship in the last four seasons -- and based on past fan ragers, campus officials are clearly bracing for another wild night.

"We have removed some lamp posts on campus as a proactive way of preventing possible vandalism that could result from the celebration of tonight’s games," a UConn spokesperson told us.

"This is the third time we have removed the lamp posts, and it has proven effective, along with an increased security presence and student messaging."

In 2023, celebrations among Huskies fans turned wild after the title win ... with videos showing lamp posts being used to break campus windows.

They also flipped cars and lit fires. We were told that 15 people were arrested for the rowdy celebrations.

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Despite winning back-to-back titles in 2023 and 2024, the Huskies are still considered the underdogs heading into Monday's championship game. It's something former UConn star Khalid El-Amin told us the program has long used as motivation.

If UConn wins Monday, they would become the first men's college basketball team to win three championships in four years since UCLA's dominant run in the 1970s.