UConn Unbothered After Being Overlooked In Final 4, Ex-Star Khalid El-Amin Says

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Despite UConn's insane Elite Eight win over Duke, many still doubt the Huskies' title chances with Arizona and Michigan in the mix ... but former star Khalid El-Amin says that's okay -- the team thrives on being overlooked.

TMZ Sports spoke with El-Amin ahead of Saturday's Final Four -- a position he knows well as a former Huskies guard who helped lead UConn to its first national title in 1999 alongside Richard "Rip" Hamilton.

The Huskies face #3 seed Illinois, and if they advance, they'll meet either Michigan or Arizona in the national championship game.

However, nearly everyone outside the two fanbases, including Arizona legend Mike Bibby, believes the title winner will come out of the Wolverines-Wildcats matchup, regardless of which team advances on the other side of the bracket.

"Just let them overlook us," El-Amin told us. "No problem."

"We're okay with that, you know. Let Arizona, let Michigan duke it out, and we'll try to take care of business against Illinois, and we'll see who meets up on Monday night."

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El-Amin loves his Huskies so much that he wants to join the coaching staff, praising head coach Dan Hurley, who is seeking his third NCAA title in the last four seasons.

"It just speaks to his testament how good of a coach he is, but I think how good of a coaching staff that he has been able to put together, and I look forward to trying to be on that staff one day in the near future," El-Amin said.

"I think I have a lot to offer the game. I just need an opportunity to show my worth."

El-Amin -- who played for the Chicago Bulls after starring in Storrs -- is currently in a coaching development program, so when he says he wants to join the Huskies staff, he means it.