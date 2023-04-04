Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
UConn Fans Smash Windows, Light Fires In Chaotic National Championship Celebration

4/4/2023 6:20 AM PT
uconn student riot

Chaos erupted at UConn's campus following the Huskies' national championship win on Monday night -- with the team's fans smashing windows, tearing down light poles ... and even lighting fires in the streets.

The hectic celebration in Storrs, Conn. happened just moments after the UConn men's basketball team completed its dominant NCAA tournament run by beating San Diego State in the final, 76-59.

Videos from the scene show fans were ruthless with property on and near UConn's campus ... with supporters at one point grabbing a huge pole and ramming it into a glass door over and over again until it completely broke free.

Other footage shows people lit fires that authorities had to deal with. Fans were also seen climbing light poles ... before ripping them down.

There was even an overturned car in a parking lot.

No word yet if any arrests were made -- a UConn spokesperson tells us they're still gathering information.

As for how the team celebrated the W in Houston, Texas ... it was far less disorderly. The guys soaked in the confetti -- before they cut down the nets.

There will ultimately be a party when the guys get back to campus -- but here's to hoping it features a whole lot less destruction.

