Argentina World Cup Team Evacuated On Helicopters After Wild Celebration Parade

Absolute chaos unfolded in the streets of Buenos Aires, Argentina, as the World Cup champions held their victory parade -- and things got so out of control, players had to be evacuated from their celebration via helicopter.

Argentina, fresh off defeating France in the World Cup on Sunday, were met with millions of fans on Tuesday to celebrate their win -- their first since 1986 and third overall.

Fans were understandably excited that the men's soccer team could once again call themselves world champs ... and it showed throughout the parade.

There were so many people on the streets that the festivities had to be cut short ... and Argentina players had to abandon their team buses and fly over the city instead.

We know championship celebrations can get out of hand ... but this parade was unlike anything we'd ever seen.

A video posted on social media shows the moment two fans attempted to jump onto Argentina's team bus ... which certainly posed a safety issue for the squad and others involved.

The first guy, who appeared to jump from a fixture as the bus drove by, stuck his landing. But the second guy slipped as he jumped and fell off the back of the bus and to the ground, causing the vehicle to stop.

Buenos Aires, Argentina has totally collapsed. The victory parade, if you can even call it that, has been cut short.



This is the one of the few videos I’ve received that’s the safe to upload to social media. People were jumping into the bus. Just INSANE 🤦🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/OKHfDy7zOB — Nico Cantor (@Nicocantor1) December 20, 2022 @Nicocantor1

No word on if the dude got hurt ... and we certainly hope that's not the case, but stunts like this put into perspective just how much this World Cup championship means to Argentina fans.