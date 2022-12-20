Lionel Messi's World Cup Celebration Passes Egg As Most-Liked Instagram Post

Lionel Messi is the G.O.A.T. on the pitch AND on social media -- the soccer superstar is now responsible for the most-liked Instagram post of all time!!!

The 35-year-old accomplished the feat by sharing pics of his World Cup celebration with Argentina to his 403 million followers shortly after securing the title ... captioning the post, "CHAMPIONS OF THE WORLD!!!!!!! 🌎🏆"

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

The pic quickly became one of the most popular posts in the platform's history ... and just now, it officially dethroned the viral egg pic from 2019 (remember that?) at the top of the most-liked charts.

Messi's post currently has 62.6 MILLION likes ... while the egg has fallen behind at 56.9 million.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

It seems like Messi fans aren't gonna let the egg take back the top spot any time soon ... considering they're in the comments taunting the once-popular post with pro-Leo statements.