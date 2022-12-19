Massive World Cup Party In Streets Of Buenos Aires Captured On Wild Drone Video
12/19/2022 6:31 AM PT
Thousands of people flooded Buenos Aires streets to celebrate Argentina's World Cup victory on Sunday ... and the wild scene was all captured on breathtaking drone video.
The party went down just minutes after Lionel Messi and the Argentinians beat France in penalty kicks -- with a sea of people packing into the country's capital to celebrate the W.
In the drone footage, you can see fans lining streets for what appeared to be miles ... all going crazy over the big victory.
Some waved flags, some chanted and cheered ... and all, clearly, had a blast.
Argentina Wins World Cup Final Against France in Penalty Kicks
No word on when -- or if -- the party died down ... but the country's supporters had every right to throw the bash, seeing as it was the nation's first World Cup title since 1986.
The game, meanwhile, is being considered by many to already be the best in W.C. history ... it was a nail-biter that featured 6 goals followed by intense PKs.
Messi scored two total, and buried his lone penalty kick attempt. Later he was given the tournament's Golden Ball -- the award for best player at the event.
It's still not quite clear if Messi is officially done with international play -- but if it was the end, it was certainly a hell of a way to go out ... and one Argentinians will be celebrating for a while.