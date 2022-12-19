Massive World Cup Party In Streets Of Buenos Aires Captured On Wild Drone Video

Thousands of people flooded Buenos Aires streets to celebrate Argentina's World Cup victory on Sunday ... and the wild scene was all captured on breathtaking drone video.

The party went down just minutes after Lionel Messi and the Argentinians beat France in penalty kicks -- with a sea of people packing into the country's capital to celebrate the W.

In the drone footage, you can see fans lining streets for what appeared to be miles ... all going crazy over the big victory.

Some waved flags, some chanted and cheered ... and all, clearly, had a blast.

No word on when -- or if -- the party died down ... but the country's supporters had every right to throw the bash, seeing as it was the nation's first World Cup title since 1986.

The game, meanwhile, is being considered by many to already be the best in W.C. history ... it was a nail-biter that featured 6 goals followed by intense PKs.

Messi scored two total, and buried his lone penalty kick attempt. Later he was given the tournament's Golden Ball -- the award for best player at the event.