Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Massive Brawl Breaks Out At BMO Stadium Between Liga MX Rival Fanbases

Atlas vs. Chivas Nothing 'Friendly' About These Rivals ... Brawl Breaks Out

By TMZ Staff
Published
033026 abmo stadium brawl primary
X/@La_51_Original

A massive brawl broke out between two rival soccer fanbases Sunday afternoon in Los Angeles ... with haymakers being thrown as security desperately tried to get a handle on the situation.

It all went down during the Clásico Tapatío showdown at BMO Stadium between Chivas de Guadalajara and Atlas F.C. -- the oldest rivalry in Mexican soccer.

A video shared on X shows a group of people turning the stadium into a fight club, with people scrapping near a beer vendor. One of the individuals ended up on the ground as another man unloaded on the back of his head ... but security was able to get him off -- and he was able to crawl away.

Security was eventually able to separate the two sides, forming a barrier between them as they continued to jaw at each other.

An overhead angle also captured the chaos on the concourse level, showing a whole bunch of fans going at it as stadium personnel struggled to keep it in check.

We reached out to LAPD about this to find out whether any arrests had been made, but they told TMZ Sports, "We do not have anything on this."

As for the match ... Chivas would go on to win the friendly against Atlas F.C. with a final score of 1-0.

Related articles