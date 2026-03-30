Massive Brawl Breaks Out At BMO Stadium Between Liga MX Rival Fanbases

A massive brawl broke out between two rival soccer fanbases Sunday afternoon in Los Angeles ... with haymakers being thrown as security desperately tried to get a handle on the situation.

It all went down during the Clásico Tapatío showdown at BMO Stadium between Chivas de Guadalajara and Atlas F.C. -- the oldest rivalry in Mexican soccer.

🔴⚫️ Clásico es pegarte en Méx y ahora también en Usa 💪🏼



Con el Rojinegro jamás van a poder! pic.twitter.com/ALYyymPDxC @La_51_Original

A video shared on X shows a group of people turning the stadium into a fight club, with people scrapping near a beer vendor. One of the individuals ended up on the ground as another man unloaded on the back of his head ... but security was able to get him off -- and he was able to crawl away.

Security was eventually able to separate the two sides, forming a barrier between them as they continued to jaw at each other.

An overhead angle also captured the chaos on the concourse level, showing a whole bunch of fans going at it as stadium personnel struggled to keep it in check.

¡EL CLÁSICO TAPATÍO SE FUE A LOS GOLPES!



Decenas de aficionados de Atlas y Chivas provocaron una pelea campal en BMO Stadium de Los Ángeles 😰 pic.twitter.com/CV6KBJYqSV @futpicante

We reached out to LAPD about this to find out whether any arrests had been made, but they told TMZ Sports, "We do not have anything on this."