Massive Brawl Breaks Out At BMO Stadium Between Liga MX Rival Fanbases
Atlas vs. Chivas Nothing 'Friendly' About These Rivals ... Brawl Breaks Out
A massive brawl broke out between two rival soccer fanbases Sunday afternoon in Los Angeles ... with haymakers being thrown as security desperately tried to get a handle on the situation.
It all went down during the Clásico Tapatío showdown at BMO Stadium between Chivas de Guadalajara and Atlas F.C. -- the oldest rivalry in Mexican soccer.
🔴⚫️ Clásico es pegarte en Méx y ahora también en Usa 💪🏼
Con el Rojinegro jamás van a poder! pic.twitter.com/ALYyymPDxC @La_51_Original
A video shared on X shows a group of people turning the stadium into a fight club, with people scrapping near a beer vendor. One of the individuals ended up on the ground as another man unloaded on the back of his head ... but security was able to get him off -- and he was able to crawl away.
Security was eventually able to separate the two sides, forming a barrier between them as they continued to jaw at each other.
An overhead angle also captured the chaos on the concourse level, showing a whole bunch of fans going at it as stadium personnel struggled to keep it in check.
¡EL CLÁSICO TAPATÍO SE FUE A LOS GOLPES!
Decenas de aficionados de Atlas y Chivas provocaron una pelea campal en BMO Stadium de Los Ángeles 😰 pic.twitter.com/CV6KBJYqSV @futpicante
We reached out to LAPD about this to find out whether any arrests had been made, but they told TMZ Sports, "We do not have anything on this."
As for the match ... Chivas would go on to win the friendly against Atlas F.C. with a final score of 1-0.