'Riverdale' Stars Make Cameo in Mr. Fantasy Music Video, Fueling KJ Apa Rumors
Mr. Fantasy 'Riverdale' Girls in My Music Video ... Clue to Secret Identity?!?
Fans are convinced Mr. Fantasy is KJ Apa's alter ego ... and the singer threw them a bone in his new music video ... because the "Riverdale" girlies make a cameo.
The music vid for Mr. Fantasy's single, "Do Me Right," just dropped ... and it's chock-full of celebs ... including KJ's "Riverdale" costars Camila Mendes, Madelaine Petsch and Lili Reinhart.
Mr. Fantasy's true identity remains shrouded in mystery ... of course, with lots of speculation he's actually KJ.
Placing the "Riverdale" ladies in his music video is genius ... Mr. Fantasy is playing into the narrative, and he's either dropping some serious hints or poking fun at the rumors.
You'll recall ... we got Mr. Fantasy in Hollywood back in March and asked him straight up if he was KJ ... and things got real weird in a hurry.
Whoever he is, Mr. Fantasy has some serious celeb support ... other cameos in his music video include Dave Franco, Neal McDonough, Frank Grillo, Peter Berg, Rob Lowe, Nick Jonas, Derek Hough, Alex Warren, Cody Simpson, Zoey Deutch, Jimmy Tatro, Daniel Seavey, Tyler Posey, Kiernan Shipka, Rufus Sewell, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Sombr and Justice Smith.