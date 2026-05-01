'Riverdale' Stars Make Cameo in Mr. Fantasy Music Video, Fueling KJ Apa Rumors

Fans are convinced Mr. Fantasy is KJ Apa's alter ego ... and the singer threw them a bone in his new music video ... because the "Riverdale" girlies make a cameo.

The music vid for Mr. Fantasy's single, "Do Me Right," just dropped ... and it's chock-full of celebs ... including KJ's "Riverdale" costars Camila Mendes, Madelaine Petsch and Lili Reinhart.

Mr. Fantasy's true identity remains shrouded in mystery ... of course, with lots of speculation he's actually KJ.

Placing the "Riverdale" ladies in his music video is genius ... Mr. Fantasy is playing into the narrative, and he's either dropping some serious hints or poking fun at the rumors.

Play video content Video: Mr. Fantasy Avoids Question About Real Identity TMZ.com