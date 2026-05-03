Secretary of State Marco Rubio Joins DJ Booth at Family Wedding

Play video content Video: Marco Rubio DJs at Wedding

Secretary of State Marco Rubio truly is the "Secretary of Everything" -- he was spotted blasting tunes from the DJ booth at a family wedding Saturday!

Check out the fun clip -- he's got headphones to his ears and is looking enthralled by the DJ setup. He's playing "Shiver" by John Summit & HAYLA and at one point gives who appears to be the hired DJ a notice to speed up the track.

The wedding attendees are totally into it as they link arms and dance in a coordinated circle together. It's unclear whose wedding it was ... but White House Deputy Chief of Staff Dan Scavino seemed to also be in attendance because he posted the video on X and hyped Rubio up.

He wrote ... "MOMENTS AGO, BEHIND THE SCENES -- Our Great Secretary of State [Marco Rubio] DJ’s weddings too! Here he is in action tonight at a family wedding… Let’s goooooo!!!"

In addition to serving as secretary of state, Rubio -- whose nickname is the "Secretary of Everything" for good reason -- is also the Trump administration's national security adviser and head archivist of the National Archives.