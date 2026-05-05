These Are the Mother's Day Gifts Moms Actually Want

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In case you missed the memo, Mother's Day is right around the corner.

If you accidentally waited until the last minute to pick something out for mom, you've still got a few days left to place an order.

So forget the gift cards and IOUs and get her something she really wants.

We've rounded up some of our favorite picks for the mother figure in your life, whether she's all about self care or loves the latest tech. There's bound to be something here that your mom will truly appreciate.

If you want more great finds head to TMZ Deals.

TMZ CHEAT SHEET: MOTHER'S DAY GIFTS

Put a (smart health) ring on it with the Oura Ring 4. Help her put her health first with this revolutionary smart ring that uses research grade sensors to monitor over 30 biometrics with precision.

Discreetly track sleep, activity, stress and heart health to get metrics and personal insights about your body.

Compatible with iOS and Android, the Oura Ring integrates with numerous apps including Apple Health, Google Health Connect, Natural Cycles, Flo and Strava. After all, there's no better time to invest in her health.

Take her skincare routine to the next level with the NEWKEY LED Red Light Therapy Face Mask. This anti-aging device isn't just for influencers … and it’s about to revolutionize her nightly routine.

With 150 embedded medical LEDs, it's made to reduce fine lines and wrinkles and treat moderate acne.

And without any wires, it can be used anywhere, anytime … giving smooth, youthful skin even when she's on the go.

Forget the nail salon and the expensive spa days because she can get the full experience right at home with the RENPHO Shiatsu Premium Foot Massager.

Allow her to completely unwind and soothe her aching feet with this portable device that includes a rotation ball, rolling stick and heating component.

This present is sure to sweep her off her feet.

Why have one family photo when you can have dozens? With the Skylight Digital Frame, she can display all of her favorite photos on rotation.

And when the device is connected to wi-fi, anyone in the fam can upload their own pics to add to the fun.

No more looking at the same old pics forever because with this frame, you’ll get fresh snaps all the time.

There’s nothing like curling up with a good book so she’s guaranteed to love this Amazon Kindle Paperwhite.

With the Amazon Kindle Paperwhite, she’s getting the fastest Kindle ever.

It features a 7” glare-free screen with adjustable brightness and warmth so she’ll be able to read in the brightest sunlight or late into the night, long after the kids go to bed.

What's better than getting into bed in a fresh pair of PJs? This Ekouaer Silky Pajama Set is bound to become one of the most loved pieces in her wardrobe.

Crafted from lightweight, breathable fabric, these classic button downs pajamas include a short sleeve top and full length bottoms, suitable for all seasons.

Available in a variety of colors and prints, there’s sure to be something to totally match her style.

If she's a big fan of skincare, she'll love this 24K Gold Eye Mask & Lip Mask Bundle.

Each set includes 30 deeply hydrating and nourishing masks for both her undereyes and lips.

Formulated with collagen and other essential minerals and vitamins, they work to improve dry skin while reducing fine lines and puffiness.

Treat her to this luxurious Scented Candle Gift Set on Mother’s Day. Whether she’s setting the mood for a relaxing evening or just wants to make the entire home smell incredible, you can’t go wrong with this collection. It comes with four 4.4 oz natural soy wax candles in a variety of scents crafted to complement one another … and also includes two separate fragrance sachets. With up to 40 hours of continuous fragrance per candle, this set is sure to last her a long time to come.

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