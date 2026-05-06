6 People Rescued From Sinking Boat in Frantic Operation in Florida, on Video

Play video content Video: Rescuers Save 6 After Boat Takes on Water in Florida Osceola County Sheriff's Office via Storyful

Florida authorities leapt into action after a boat started to go down on a lake ... with dramatic video showing first responders saving 6 souls.

The Osceola County Sheriff's Office shared the video of the May 2 catastrophe ... which begins with the boat already sinking -- water lapping up the sides and into the craft.

As the water level rises, a few of the occupants grab life vests and jump into the water ... while others remain onboard.

A boat pulls up right next to the ship and -- after a little help from authorities -- everyone on the sinking ship is pulled to safety. A Good Samaritan picked up the people in the water ... and no one suffered any serious injury during the scary incident.

According to authorities ... a storm advisory had been issued on the day of the incident --warnings authorities say all boaters should take note of in the future.