Brian Hooker Tells Story of Wife Lynette Going Overboard to Fellow Boat, Video

Play video content Video: Brian Hooker Shares Account of Wife Lynette Falling Overboard to Nearby Boat TMZ.com

Brian Hooker calmly ... very calmly ... explained what happened to his wife just days after she went missing near the Bahamas in a new video obtained by TMZ.

The clip -- taken on Monday, April 6 -- two days after Lynette disappeared and two days before Hooker was questioned by the Royal Bahamas Police Force -- shows a fellow seafarer engaging in a conversation with Hooker.

The two have a conversation from their separate ships ... with Brian standing on "Soulmate."

He explains Lynette went over the side of the boat the other night ... before he paddled over to a nearby island. We know he previously told a friend the two were separated due to high winds.

The fellow boater says they'll be around if Hooker needs anything ... and he says he may need help with his anchor -- because he's never brought it up on his own.

The person Hooker is talking to tells him he's sorry about the situation ... but Hooker seemed to be mostly focused on getting out of the area.

Hooker previously said he and his wife were taking an 8-foot dinghy to pick up Soulmate, but they hit rough weather during the trip and Lynette went overboard while wearing a lanyard with the boat's keys, causing the boat to stop. He says he had to paddle it to shore.