Brian Hooker Halts Interviews Amid Search for Wife Who Went Overboard

Brian Hooker is going quiet ... and it’s raising just as many questions as answers in the desperate search for his wife, Lynette Hooker, who's been missing for 10 days after she went overboard on a boat in the Bahamas.

The husband at the center of the mystery has officially stepped back from the spotlight ... with his attorney, Terrel Butler, announcing Tuesday he will no longer be doing media interviews as the situation intensifies.

Hooker’s focus is locked in on finding his wife of 25 years ... pouring all of his emotional and physical energy into the ocean search while working behind the scenes with “relevant parties,” according to his lawyer.

And make no mistake ... shutting down interviews like this is rarely random. Butler made it clear any future updates will come strictly through her office ... signaling a tight lid on information as the case evolves.

Lynette disappeared April 4 after the couple left Hope Town for their yacht near Elbow Cay. Brian says rough weather hit as they traveled on an 8-foot dinghy, and Lynette was thrown overboard while holding the boat’s key ... killing the engine and leaving him adrift.

He says he paddled the boat back to shore and reported her missing. He was later arrested and eventually released after days of questioning.

What’s also notable in his statement is the language -- specifically the mention of updates to his “legal status.” That hints that there may be more developing behind the scenes than the public currently knows.

For now, there are still no major reports on the wife’s whereabouts, no confirmed breakthroughs, and no clear answers -- just a husband stepping back and a case that’s only getting more intense by the day.