Handcuffed Brian Hooker Fell Overboard After Police Took Him Out on Boat: Lawyer

Brian Hooker almost vanished just like his wife Lynette ... after he fell overboard while handcuffed on his boat in police custody ... but he was saved in the nick of time, TMZ has learned.

The latest twist in Lynette Hooker's disappearance in the Bahamas kicked off late Wednesday night after Brian's arrest in connection with the case, according to his attorney, Terrel Butler. Butler tells TMZ she visited Brian Thursday night at the Central Police Station in Grand Bahama -- and Brian told her a harrowing story.

He said the police took him out on his boat under heavy rain and strong winds to search for Lynette. He said his hands were cuffed in front of him while gripping a change of clothes when, suddenly, he lost his footing as he moved sideways across the wet, unstable floor.

As a result, Brian said he couldn't maintain his balance and fell overboard, plunging into the choppy waters. He said he was submerged in the cold sea, taking in a significant amount of seawater.

Luckily, he was wearing a life jacket, which brought him to the surface while police rescued him. Butler said Brian suffered an abrasion and a knee injury, causing him to limp. The lawyer also said police assured her Brian will be taken to a hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, the Royal Bahamas Police Force has kept Brian in custody since Lynette disappeared Saturday night after the couple went out on a dinghy, sailing from Hope Town to Elbow Cay in The Bahamas. Brian told police Lynette fell overboard and vanished from his sight due to the heavy winds and strong currents.

Butler says Brian is in an "extremely fragile state," because of the trauma of Lynette's disappearance, coupled with him being a suspect in the case. Brian denies any wrongdoing in his wife's disappearance.