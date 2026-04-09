Cops Told Brian Hooker He Was Not a Suspect in Wife's Disappearance, Lawyer Says

The man arrested in the disappearance of his wife, Lynette Hooker, may have been tricked into talking with police before his arrest in The Bahamas, TMZ has learned.

Brian Hooker, 59, was taken into custody Wednesday by the Royal Bahamas Police Force in connection with Lynette going missing over the weekend. On Saturday, Brian reported that Lynette, 55, fell from a dinghy into choppy waters during a rough ride from Hope Town to Elbow Cay in the Abaco Islands of The Bahamas.

Brian's attorney, Terrell A. Butler, tells TMZ ... Brian was arrested and questioned by police last evening for over 3 hours.

Butler said Brian informed the police he had an attorney, but the investigators told him he was NOT a suspect and they just needed "some assistance" in Lynette's case.

So, Brian cooperated with investigators for over 3 hours, Butler said, adding that she didn't know what Brian had told the police.

After questioning Brian, investigators initially released him, but then went back and arrested him, according to Butler. No charges have been filed.

Butler said she's traveling to meet with Brian this morning to get more information.