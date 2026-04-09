Police Reportedly Arrest Husband of Missing Michigan Woman In Bahamas

Police are one step closer to solving the disappearance of a Michigan woman in the Bahamas after reportedly arresting her husband in connection with the case.

Brian Hooker, 59, was taken into custody Wednesday by the Royal Bahamas Police Force after his 55-year-old wife, Lynette Hooker, vanished from an 8-foot dinghy while traveling to Elbow Cay last weekend, according to Reuters.

Police told Reuters that Brian is being questioned by investigators, who are still searching for Lynette, calling the effort a "recovery operation." In addition, the U.S. Coast Guard launched a criminal investigation into the matter, but no charges have been filed yet.

On Saturday night, Brian reported Lynette missing, telling police she fell into the choppy waters during the rough ride from Hope Town to Elbow Cay.

Brian also posted a Facebook message Wednesday morning, saying he was "heartbroken" over his wife falling into the sea. He said he desperately tried to reach her, but the winds and currents drove them further apart. He said he's continuing his search for Lynette, which is his "sole focus.”