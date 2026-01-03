Possible Suicide Being Investigated at Disney World

Police are investigating a possible suicide at Disney World after a body was found on resort property.

Florida's Orange County Sheriff's Office tells TMZ ... deputies responded to the Disney Springs Orange Garage on East Buena Vista Drive at approximately 9 PM Friday evening and discovered a man who was deceased.

They tell us the incident is being investigated as a possible suicide. No further details are currently available.

As you know, there has been a wave of deaths at "The Most Magical Place on Earth" as of late ... with 5 reported on resort property within a month between October and November 2025. Plus, a 73-year-old man went missing after falling overboard off a Disney Wonder cruise between Australia and New Zealand in November as well ... with authorities believing he jumped off the ship.

And just this week, there was a close call when a massive prop boulder injured a worker when it went rogue at the Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular at Disney's Hollywood Studios in Florida. While the cast member lost some blood during the incident, a WDW spokesperson confirmed they are recovering.