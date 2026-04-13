Brian Hooker Released in Bahamas After Wife Lynette Disappears From Boat

Brian Hooker, the husband at the center of a Bahamas disappearance mystery, has been released from police custody after days of questioning, but he's still firmly on investigators' radar.

Hooker was cut loose Monday evening without charges following a final round of questioning that lasted about an hour, his attorney, Terrel Butler tells TMZ. Butler says authorities had no evidence against her client and were essentially forced to let him go. She tells us Brian is "elated" to be released.

Despite walking free, Hooker isn't off the hook. Royal Bahamas Police Commissioner Shanta Knowles says the decision to release him came after consulting with prosecutors and confirmed he remains a suspect in an active investigation. She added officials are still hopeful Lynette, who's been missing for more than a week, will be found.

Authorities have been working the timeline since Wednesday ... when Hooker was first taken into custody. He was grilled for about three hours Friday and questioned again Monday, but investigators brought nothing new and haven't shared any updates on the search.

Lynette disappeared April 4 after the couple left Hope Town for their yacht near Elbow Cay. Brian says rough weather hit as they traveled by dinghy, and Lynette was thrown overboard while holding the boat’s key ... killing the engine and leaving him stranded.

He says he paddled to shore and reported her missing. Through his attorney, Hooker has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing, insisting he's desperate for answers and still hoping she'll be found.