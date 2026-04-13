Stepdaughter Says Brian Hooker Had 'Anger Issues' Before Wife Went Overboard

He Was Angry & Controlling Before Mom Went Overboard

As Brian Hooker sits in police custody in the Bahamas in connection with his wife Lynette's disappearance, his stepdaughter is dropping bombshell revelations about what it was like living with him prior to the tragedy.

Karli Aylesworth, Lynette's daughter, told People her stepfather has "anger issues," was "strict," and had a "need for controlling my life."

She told the publication, "He does get mad and yells a lot. One time he got mad at me about homework and threw my book across the room."

Karli went on to say that her mom basically "just kind of let him dictate my life" when she was growing up.

Brian communicated to People through his attorney, Terrel A. Butler, "categorically and unequivocally" denying any wrongdoing.

As we reported ... Lynette vanished April 4 after the couple went out on an 8-foot dinghy, traveling from Hope Town to Elbow City in The Bahamas. Brian told police Lynette fell overboard and disappeared from his sight due to the heavy winds and strong currents.

Brian was subsequently arrested for questioning. He has not been charged with any crime.