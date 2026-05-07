Oz the Mentalist Nearly Predicted Karoline Leavitt's Baby Daughter Name

Oz the Mentalist had a hunch White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt would name her child Viviana ... and he was very close to being right!!!

Play video content Video: Oz Pearlman Predicts Karoline Leavitt's Baby Name

Karoline announced Thursday she'd given birth to a girl named Viviana ... but it looks like Oz predicted as much last month at the doomed White House Correspondents' Dinner.

. @OzTheMentalist reveals the trick he had just performed on Karoline Leavitt when the shooting happened last night at the White House correspondents’ dinner.



He figured out the name of @PressSec ‘s soon to be born child pic.twitter.com/ejxU1E01Jg @jonkarl

Footage from just before the shooting shows Oz entertaining President Donald Trump, Melania and Karoline ... and he shows Karoline a piece of paper with what looks like "Viviane" scribbled on the page. He spoke to Jonathan Karl after the event and said he predicted "Viviane."

CBS News' Weijia Jiang -- who was sitting near the group -- had an instant shock reaction ... but then the mood instantly shifts, as the crowd starts to panic after hearing gunshots outside in the hallway.