Oz the Mentalist Nearly Predicted Karoline Leavitt's Baby Daughter Name
Oz the Mentalist I Nearly Predicted Karoline's Baby Name!!!
Oz the Mentalist had a hunch White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt would name her child Viviana ... and he was very close to being right!!!
Karoline announced Thursday she'd given birth to a girl named Viviana ... but it looks like Oz predicted as much last month at the doomed White House Correspondents' Dinner.
. @OzTheMentalist reveals the trick he had just performed on Karoline Leavitt when the shooting happened last night at the White House correspondents’ dinner.
He figured out the name of @PressSec ‘s soon to be born child pic.twitter.com/ejxU1E01Jg @jonkarl
Footage from just before the shooting shows Oz entertaining President Donald Trump, Melania and Karoline ... and he shows Karoline a piece of paper with what looks like "Viviane" scribbled on the page. He spoke to Jonathan Karl after the event and said he predicted "Viviane."
CBS News' Weijia Jiang -- who was sitting near the group -- had an instant shock reaction ... but then the mood instantly shifts, as the crowd starts to panic after hearing gunshots outside in the hallway.
A couple weeks later, Karoline gave birth to Viviana. She's already nicknamed the baby Vivi. No word if Oz predicted that as well, but it looks like his performance got cut short ... so who knows if he would have gotten there. 🤷