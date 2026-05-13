Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop Lays Off More Staff in Pivot to A.I.: Reports

Layoffs are shaking up the staff at Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop as the company pivots to an A.I. workflow ... according to reports.

According to Puck, there were layoffs at GP's wellness brand this week ... and a person familiar with the matter told the outlet "profitability and A.I." are to blame.

It's unclear just how many people were let go -- Puck's sources say 20, but a Goop spokesperson reportedly told them the number wasn't quite that high.

The spokesperson told Puck ... "Goop, like many companies, is adapting to a shifting landscape and finding new ways to operate more efficiently."

And according to Emily Sundberg's Feed Me substack, the cuts were reportedly "justified via pivot to A.I. workflow" ... and claimed Gwyneth herself led the meeting announcing the layoffs.

This isn't the first time Goop slashed company staff ... they reportedly laid off 18% of their workforce back in 2024.

According to the new Puck report, Gwyneth has called in Moj Mahdara as a consultant amid the layoffs. She and Moj launched her venture capital firm Kinship Ventures together.