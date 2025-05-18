Gwyneth Paltrow Defends Vagina Candle, If You Don't Like It ‘Go F*** Yourself'

If You Don't Like My Vagina Scented Candle ...

Gwyneth Paltrow has a message for all the folks who have an issue with her Goop company selling a $75 candle that smells like her vagina ... if you don't like it, "Go f*** yourself!!"

The actress and business woman defended the controversial candle scent in an interview at the 2025 Mindvalley Manifesting Summit in Los Angeles.

Gwyneth was asked about her company's "This Smells Like My Vagina" candle and she explained that it started as a joke.

She says it ended up on her website and it broke the internet, but caused a firestorm at the same time.

The candle has since been discontinued but it spawned a couple other similar scents ... "This Smells Like My Orgasm" and "This Smells Like My Prenup" ... plus Goop's 2022 offering, "Hands of My Vagina."