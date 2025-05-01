Gwyneth Paltrow Calls Ski Trial a Shakedown, Shows What's Wrong With Legal System

Play video content The World's First Podcast With Erin & Sara Foster

Gwyneth Paltrow says she felt like she was being shaken down during her infamous ski crash trial ... adding the very concept of getting sued by someone who was totally at fault stands out as everything wrong with the American legal system.

The actress and businesswoman sat down for a conversation on "The World's First Podcast with Erin and Sara Foster" ... and, she said she found the trial just so ridiculous -- feeling she needed to fight back instead of letting Dr. Terry Sanderson take advantage of her.

Gwyneth says Sanderson being allowed to sue her -- even though he ran into her -- proves the legal system is broken beyond repair.

Remember ... Sanderson sued Paltrow back in 2019 -- though it took four years for the case to finally go to trial.

Sanderson claimed Paltrow ran into him while recklessly skiing in Deer Valley, Utah in 2016 ... though she fired back by saying he actually ran into her -- and, she even thought she was being sexually assaulted on the mountain initially.

Ultimately, a jury sided with Paltrow ... finding Sanderson 100-percent at fault in the case -- and he was ordered to pay Paltrow $1 in compensation.

Paltrow said "I wish you well" to Sanderson while walking out of the courtroom that day ... one of many lasting moments from the ordeal.

Gwyneth's outfits, eyerolls and Clark Kent-like lawyer all generated chatter online during proceedings too ... and the whole event was turned into a musical, enjoying a limited engagement in London.