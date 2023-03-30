Gwyneth Paltrow Wins Ski Crash Trial

Play video content

Gwyneth Paltrow did NOT cause her Utah ski accident ... so says the jury in her ski accident case.

The jury deliberated for 2 1/2 hours before reaching its verdict, that Dr. Terry Sanderson caused the accident on the ski slope. The jury awarded her what she sought in her countersuit -- $1.

As she left the courtroom, she whispered something to Sanderson -- microphones didn't pick it up, but Sanderson's attorney, Robert Sykes, tells us it was 4 simple words ... "I wish you well."

As we reported, Gwyneth got slapped with a lawsuit back in 2019 by Dr. Terry Sanderson ... who claimed she slammed into him at Deer Valley Resort in 2016. He says he suffered a concussion, broken ribs and brain damage.

Sanderson initially asked for $3.1M, but a judge ruled he could only get a maximum of $300K. Gwyneth filed a countersuit against Terry for one dollar ... claiming he's the one who hit her, not the other way around.

Gwyneth and Terry faced off this month in an 8-day trial. She claimed she initially thought she was the victim of sexual assault when they collided on the mountain, insisting he came up from behind and his skis went in between her legs.

Terry begged to differ, saying he heard a "blood-curdling scream" coming from behind him in the moments leading up to the crash.

Each side painted a very different picture of how the accident impacted their lives -- during closing arguments, Gwyneth's attorney bizarrely pointed to his client's loss of family bonding time during the ski trip because of the crash.

As for Sanderson, he bizarrely told the jury celebs don't take accountability, invoking the name of Jeffrey Epstein. The judge told the jury to ignore that point.