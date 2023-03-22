Gwyneth Paltrow Dragged for 'Jeffrey Dahmer Look' at her Civil Trial

Actress Gwyneth Paltrow and serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer are two names you probably never thought you would hear in the same sentence.

Well, that all changed Tuesday ... Gwyneth was sitting in a Utah courtroom on the first day of her civil trial stemming from a 2016 hit-and-run ski crash when her large aviator-style glasses became the center of attention.

Trolls on social media immediately noticed the hilarious -- and maybe even a bit chilling -- comparison between Gwyneth's spectacles and those famously worn by Dahmer.

As you know, Dahmer killed and dismembered 17 young men and ate some of their body parts during his monstrous 1978-1991 rampage in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Several people commented on a Good Morning America story about the Paltrow trial posted to Instagram. They wrote, "I like her serial killer vibe." "Gwyneth Paltrow meets Jeffrey Dahmer." "Photos make her look like a serial killer. Geez." And, "Dahmer Effect."

Trolls also took to twitter to roast Gwyneth. One person said, "Gwyneth Paltrow is literally going for the #Dahmer look at this ski accident trial... wtf? Not very on brand for @goop." Goop is a company owned by Gwyneth that promotes a high-end wellness and lifestyle brand.

Play video content

Another observer wrote, "Why does Gwyneth look like Jeffrey Dahmer?" A third person said, "Not a good look for her."

As we reported, Gwyneth was sued in 2019 by Terry Sanderson who accused Paltrow of crashing into him three years earlier while skiing down a mountain at Deer Valley Resort in Park City, UT. Sanderson said he suffered a concussion and broken ribs as a result of the collision.