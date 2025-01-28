Gwyneth Paltrow Reportedly Sells L.A. Mansion for $22 Million

Gwyneth Paltrow reportedly raked in $22 million after selling her L.A. mansion — but she didn't come close to getting her original price.

The actress cut a deal with an unnamed buyer for her 8,000-square-foot estate in a small, fancy enclave of Brentwood known as Mandeville Canyon, according to the Wall Street Journal. The pristine residence escaped unscathed from the recent L.A. wildfires, which impacted Brentwood, among other surrounding neighborhoods.

The Journal reports Gwyneth made the sale after she slashed the listing price from $29.99 million to $24.9 million last year, but she finalized the deal at $22 million.

The buyer now gets to live in the lap of luxury with six bedrooms and a massive kitchen that includes double cooktops, a wood-burning oven and black tile floors.

There's also a one-bedroom guesthouse with an office, gym, wine cellar, movie theater and game room.

The WSJ says Paltrow purchased the single-story home in 2012 with her then-husband Chris Martin, who she divorced in 2015.