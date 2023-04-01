Gwyneth Paltrow's Attorney Compared to Clark Kent, Kate Couric Digs Him

Gwyneth Paltrow's attorney was getting superstar treatment after his big victory in court this week ... and even Katie Couric was taking notice of his Clark Kent-like appearance.

Paltrow's lawyer, James Egan, was being compared to the bespectacled heartthrob protagonist, better known as Superman, by Couric and many others on social media.

As you know, Egan scored a major win for Paltrow in her civil case against retired optometrist Terry Sanderson after their 2016 ski collision in Deer Valley, Utah. A jury voted in favor of the actress and awarded her $1, as well as full reimbursement of her legal expenses. Both parties sued each other over the ski crash.

Couric, the former "Today" host, took to Instagram to reveal she had the hots for Egan. She wrote, “He’s cute,” accompanied by a photo of Egan wearing his Clark Kent glasses.

Her company, Katie Couric Media, also posted a dramatic reaction to Egan's handsome looks: “Good GOD.” But it wasn't clear if Couric had made the remark or one of her workers.

Fashion columnist Evan Ross Katz was also enamored by Egan, sharing a picture of the lawyer on Instagram with the caption: "Gwyneth's attorney James Egan? I think we should have that conversation."

After the trial, Extra's Billy Bush asked Egan how he felt about his fans falling head over heels for him. Egan responded, "I have heard that. It's weird." He added that he was headed home for quality time with his one-year-old son.

Social media users called Egan “law daddy,” “hottie” and “smoke show." One person asked, “Can he be held against me in a court of law?” Another said: “I’d let him ski directly into my effing back.”