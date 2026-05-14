Play video content Video: TMZ Celebrity Tour Bus Hosted by Diplo & Major Lazer Member America Foster TMZ.com

The TMZ Celebrity Tour Bus hit the streets again Wednesday night -- and this week's surprise guest was none other than Diplo!

Yep, the superstar DJ pulled up for the Hollywood tour alongside British babe America Foster ... who opened up about making history as the first female member of EDM group Major Lazer.

The vibes were already turned all the way up -- because it also happened to be Foster's birthday ... the singer celebrated hard onboard, dancing it up and flexing some seriously killer vocals for the crowd.

Play video content Video: Diplo and America Foster Ride the TMZ Tour Bus

The whole thing turned into an absolute party on wheels ... and Diplo even dropped a wild comment about Judge Judy that totally caught everyone off guard!