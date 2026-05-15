John Travolta Shows Off New Look at Cannes Film Festival

John Travolta looks like he's leaning into French fashion at a famous film festival in France ... because he's rocking a French hat as part of a new look over in Cannes.

The actor popped up Friday at the Cannes Film Festival and he ... well, looked different than most folks are used to seeing him.

John rocked a white beret with some rounded, wire-rimmed spectacles ... plus a black and white suit, tie and pocket square.

Ella Bleu Travolta, John's daughter with Kelly Preston, was by his side ... no word if she's behind his suddenly hip look.

Anyways, John is at Cannes promoting a new film he directed, "Propeller One-Way Night Coach."

The festival surprised him with an honorary Palme d'Or -- the Cannes equivalent of a lifetime achievement prize -- and he got emotional.