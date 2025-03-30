John Travolta Tries 'Pulp Fiction'-Inspired Steak in Miami, on Video

No Royale with Cheese For Me ...

John Travolta's Saturday night fever had him dancing his way to a food based on one of his other iconic films ... 'cause he hit up a Miami restaurant to try the "beefcase" -- a new dish based on the iconic briefcase from "Pulp Fiction."

The veteran actor pulled up to Dave Grutman's Papi Steak Miami Beach -- co-owned by David "Papi" Einhorn -- to try the famed food ... a huge slab of meat brought out in a gold-plated briefcase.

Check out the clip ... the inside of the briefcase glitters to reveal the massive cut of meat with lights inside the case shining to make it look just like the one in the movie.

Travolta and Einhorn played out the iconic scene BTW ... with the cut of beef getting the seal of approval from Travolta via head nod.

If you don't remember "Pulp Fiction" ... Travolta's Vincent Vega and Samuel L. Jackson's Character Jules Winnfield are ordered by their boss -- Marsellus Wallace (Ving Rhames) -- to retrieve a briefcase.

At one point, Vincent opens it, and a holy light shines on his face -- though the audience never actually sees inside the case. Fans have shared tons of theories through the years -- alternatively claiming it's diamonds, a huge cache of drugs or even Wallace's soul.

For his part, Einhorn jokes he's always thought it was a cut of beef ... so, he clearly brought his own vision to life with this food.

Buyer beware though, you may have to trade your own soul for one of these ... 'cause it goes for $1,000.

Unclear why Travolta's in Miami BTW ... though we're told it's possible Travolta was shooting a new flick.