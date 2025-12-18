Riley Keough Steps Out After Bombshell Claim of John Travolta Egg Donation

Riley Keough was snapped out and about for the first time since a bombshell lawsuit allegation claiming she's the biological mother to John Travolta's youngest son ... and TMZ has the shots.

Check out the pics ... Riley seemed to be in good spirits, doting on her kids among Christmas lawn decorations. A nanny helps Riley rally the two children while they admire the gingerbread man, miniature reindeer and tiny sleigh on a front lawn.

Riley shares two kids with husband Ben Smith-Petersen -- daughter Tupelo, 3, and a second child, whose name has not been publicly disclosed, who was born earlier this year.

The family outing marks a rare departure for Riley. The "Daisy Jones & the Six" star has been relatively private about her family life after the death of her mother, Lisa Marie Presley, in 2023.

Riley's reclusive reputation made it even more shocking when TMZ obtained legal documents Wednesday that alleged she donated her eggs to Travolta and his late wife, Kelly Preston. The papers claim Riley's egg donation led to the birth of Travolta and Preston's son Ben in 2010.

The claim was made in a lawsuit filed by Priscilla Presley's former business partner, Brigitte Kruse, amid Brigitte's legal battle with Priscilla's son Navarone Garibaldi over finances.

In the documents, Brigitte alleges that Michael Lockwood -- Lisa Marie's ex-husband -- told her John and Kelly gave the actress an old Jaguar car and as much as $20,000 for her alleged services.