Victoria Villarroel Brushes Her Teeth In Daring Red-Hot Bikini
Victoria Villarroel Oral Hygiene Hottie In Revealing Red Bikini
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Who says you can't look hot while brushing your teeth?! Victoria Villarroel looked smokin' while tackling her daily dental hygiene ... rocking a revealing 2-piece and making her dentist proud.
Kylie Jenner's ex assistant has been known to put her bikini bod on display from time to time ... whether she's lounging on the beach or hitting her morning routine.
Want more hot shots from Victoria? Check out our gallery!