Dr. Hook Legend Dennis Locorriere Dead at 76 After Kidney Disease Battle

Dennis Locorriere -- the unmistakable voice and longtime front man tied to the global success of Dr. Hook -- has died, TMZ has learned.

In a statement released by his management, they confirmed he passed away peacefully on May 16, 2026, surrounded by loved ones after what they described as a “long and courageous battle” with kidney disease.

They added that Locorriere faced his illness with “remarkable strength, dignity, and resilience,” and remained deeply loved by those closest to him. “He will be remembered for his warmth, love, and the lasting impact he had on those around him,” the statement continued, while asking for privacy for his family and loved ones during this time.

Born in Union City, New Jersey, Locorriere had made the United Kingdom his home for the past 24 years. The lead singer continued to perform and connect with fans while living abroad.

Locorriere spent nearly six decades in music, recording more than 18 albums across his work with Dr. Hook and as a solo artist. Over the years, he collaborated with a wide range of musicians, songwriters, and performers while touring extensively around the world.

His voice became one of the most recognizable in popular music — carrying emotionally rich tracks like “Sylvia’s Mother” and “Carry Me, Carrie,” as well as worldwide hits such as “A Little Bit More” and “When You’re In Love With A Beautiful Woman.”

Locorriere’s legacy lives on through a catalog of songs that defined an era and continued to resonate with generations of fans across the globe.

Dennis was 76.