La Demi Turns Up the Heat in Curve-Hugging Red Bikini Poolside

La Demi is giving the sun some red-hot competition ... and honestly, daylight doesn't stand a chance!

The reality TV bombshell -- known for her appearance on "Ex On The Beach" -- slipped into a curve-hugging red bikini for a rooftop poolside shoot ... serving up smokeshow energy from every angle while showing off her killer figure.

The 31-year-old babe struck pose after pose in the barely-there two-piece ... pairing the sizzling look with oversized shades, jewelry and sky-high confidence as the wind whipped through her hair.