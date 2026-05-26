La Demi Turns Up the Heat in Curve-Hugging Red Bikini Poolside
La Demi Red-Hotter Than Your Summer Plans!!! 🚨🚨
Published
La Demi is giving the sun some red-hot competition ... and honestly, daylight doesn't stand a chance!
The reality TV bombshell -- known for her appearance on "Ex On The Beach" -- slipped into a curve-hugging red bikini for a rooftop poolside shoot ... serving up smokeshow energy from every angle while showing off her killer figure.
The 31-year-old babe struck pose after pose in the barely-there two-piece ... pairing the sizzling look with oversized shades, jewelry and sky-high confidence as the wind whipped through her hair.
Dive into the gallery to see more ... 'cause La Demi's red-hot bikini shoot is bringing enough heat to leave your screen sweating.