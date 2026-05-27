Anna Kepner's Alleged Killer Stepbrother Remains Free Before Murder Trial

The stepbrother charged with raping and murdering 18-year-old Anna Kepner on a Carnival cruise ship got some more good news as his murder case moves forward ... a judge is allowing him to remain free on bond.

Anna's 16-year-old stepbrother, Timothy Hudson, was spotted going in and out of court Wednesday in Florida ... and was greeted by a throng of reporters as he exited court with his father and swept into a waiting SUV before driving off.

Anna Kepner’s 16 year old stepbrother accused of raping and killing her on Carnival cruise ship leaves court — he will remain free for now while the judge reviews options. pic.twitter.com/MuFKfs56NQ @BrianEntin

The alleged rapist killer didn't say anything and kept moving.

Prosecutors want the teenager locked up before his murder trial ... but they haven't gotten their wish, at least not yet.

T.H. has been out on bond since being charged with Anna's murder ... and Wednesday's hearing was in regards to potential changes to the conditions of his pretrial release.

A judge is reportedly still reviewing the options, and as a result, T.H. is walking free.