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Anna Kepner's Alleged Killer Stepbrother Remains Free Before Murder Trial

Anna Kepner's Stepbrother Judge Signs Off On Him Remaining Free After Alleged Murder

By TMZ Staff
Published
Timothy Hudson charged with sexually assaulting and killing his 18-year-old stepsister AP
AP

The stepbrother charged with raping and murdering 18-year-old Anna Kepner on a Carnival cruise ship got some more good news as his murder case moves forward ... a judge is allowing him to remain free on bond.

Anna's 16-year-old stepbrother, Timothy Hudson, was spotted going in and out of court Wednesday in Florida ... and was greeted by a throng of reporters as he exited court with his father and swept into a waiting SUV before driving off.

The alleged rapist killer didn't say anything and kept moving.

Prosecutors want the teenager locked up before his murder trial ... but they haven't gotten their wish, at least not yet.

anna kepner and Timothy Hudson

T.H. has been out on bond since being charged with Anna's murder ... and Wednesday's hearing was in regards to potential changes to the conditions of his pretrial release.

A judge is reportedly still reviewing the options, and as a result, T.H. is walking free.

In the meantime, T.H. is living with his uncle, and his parents are fighting over child support. He's pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and aggravated sexual abuse charges.

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