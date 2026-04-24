Anna Kepner's Alleged Murderer Stepbro: Child Support Battle Erupts in Court

The parents of Anna Kepner's stepbrother T.H., accused of murdering her on a cruise ship, are now fighting over child support for him ... TMZ has learned.

According to court docs obtained by TMZ, T.H.'s dad, Thomas Hudson, is making moves to pay less monthly child support to T.H.'s mom, Shauntel Hudson.

Thomas said Shauntel kicked T.H. out of her home, saying the child was not welcome in the home due to him being accused of Anna's murder. Thomas claims that because T.H. no longer resided with Shauntel, his child support obligations should be reduced for the amounts allocated to him.

Anna was killed while on a Carnival Cruise with her family on November 7, 2025.

As TMZ previously reported, T.H. was living with his uncle while his criminal case moves forward.

In his motion, Thomas said Shauntel is not providing their son with day-to-day financial support or physical housing for T.H., so she should not be receiving the child support checks meant for him. Thomas asked for all future child support payments to be directed to T.H.'s uncle. The judge has yet to rule on the matter.