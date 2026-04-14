Anna Kepner's Dad Furious Stepson Is Free Despite Sexual Abuse, Murder Charges

Christopher Kepner -- the father of 18-year-old Anna Kepner, who was found dead on a Carnival Cruise ship last year -- is furious his stepson is still free ... considering he's been charged with raping and murdering Anna.

The 16-year-old suspect -- identified in court docs as "T.H., a minor" -- has been let out of jail and living with a relative despite the charges, which Christopher sees as a big problem.

He told the Daily Mail, "We're upset that he's still out. We're six months in and he should already have been arrested and yet he's free to do whatever he wants right now. That's our problem. He's been able to do whatever he wants and go where he wants but the family's been sitting here unable to do anything."

He continued ... "I want to see him in an orange jumpsuit and handcuffs. He does not need to be free. He does not need to be in the general public, around any kids or women in general. He's in a danger to himself and a danger to others."

According to Christopher, T.H. has shown "no remorse" for allegedly sexually assaulting and strangling Anna in November 2025.

"He's still saying that he can't remember and that's about it," Christopher said. "He hasn't apologized. He hasn't shown any remorse for anything."