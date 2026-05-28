Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Cheek of the Week: Lexy Panterra Busts Out In Black Thong Bikini

Cheek of the Week 🍑 Lexy Panterra Busts Out In Black Thong Bikini

By TMZ Staff
Published
Lexy Panterra's Hot Shots
Launch Gallery
Sexy Lexy Launch Gallery

Lexy Panterra twerked her way to stardom, and the famous dancer has now landed a major runway moment at Louis Vuitton’s Swim Week in Miami.

The 37-year-old recently auditioned for Miami Swim Week and backed up her stellar audition with a stack of bikini shots ...

0527-Lexy-Panterra-Cheek-Of-The-Week-Sub1

Clearly she impressed, 'cuz Panterra will be opening the show with a performance ... and closing it out with her famous strut!

We'll let the imagery do the rest of the talkin' ... slip into the gallery!

You go, Sexy Lexy!

Related articles