Cheek of the Week 🍑 Lexy Panterra Busts Out In Black Thong Bikini

Lexy Panterra twerked her way to stardom, and the famous dancer has now landed a major runway moment at Louis Vuitton’s Swim Week in Miami.

The 37-year-old recently auditioned for Miami Swim Week and backed up her stellar audition with a stack of bikini shots ...

Clearly she impressed, 'cuz Panterra will be opening the show with a performance ... and closing it out with her famous strut!

We'll let the imagery do the rest of the talkin' ... slip into the gallery!