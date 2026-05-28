Cheek of the Week: Lexy Panterra Busts Out In Black Thong Bikini
Cheek of the Week 🍑 Lexy Panterra Busts Out In Black Thong Bikini
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Lexy Panterra twerked her way to stardom, and the famous dancer has now landed a major runway moment at Louis Vuitton’s Swim Week in Miami.
The 37-year-old recently auditioned for Miami Swim Week and backed up her stellar audition with a stack of bikini shots ...
Clearly she impressed, 'cuz Panterra will be opening the show with a performance ... and closing it out with her famous strut!
We'll let the imagery do the rest of the talkin' ... slip into the gallery!
You go, Sexy Lexy!