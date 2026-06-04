Karamo Brown Changes Tune on Infamous 'Queer Eye' Prank, But New Narrative Called BS

Karamo Brown says he can finally speak freely about feeling used over the infamous and controversial "Queer Eye" traffic-stop prank ... but some are calling BS on his new explanation of events.

Here's the deal ... in the first season of the reboot in 2018, the guys were pulled over by a cop in the South ... they were all clearly freaked out, but it turned out the officer was a part of the show. At the time, KB said he wanted to be in the driver's seat and even though he got scared, he was more than grateful for the dialogue it started.

Flash forward to this week ... Karamo told PEOPLE producers forced him to drive that day because they wanted to see the look of pure fear on a Black man's face while being pulled over in the South ... and he wasn't actually grateful for any of it.

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As for the massive discrepancy in his story, a rep for Karamo tells TMZ ... "At the time of the interview, Karamo did not feel he could speak candidly and instead followed guidance on talking points so as not to jeopardize his position on the show."

The rep adds, "He now feels comfortable sharing what occurred, and the account provided to People, as shared, was corroborated by multiple individuals familiar with the situation."

However, sources close to production tell TMZ ... KB's 180 is complete BS.

We're told Karamo was the one who wanted to be behind the wheel that day -- just like he said at the time -- and Karamo was supportive of keeping the scene in the show.