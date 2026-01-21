Karamo Brown Fell Out With 'Queer Eye' Hosts After Hot Mic Trash Talk

Karamo Brown fell out with three of his "Queer Eye" co-stars after a hot mic moment his own mom overheard on set ... TMZ has learned.

Sources familiar with the situation tell TMZ ... the cast -- Karamo, Antoni Porowski, Tan France, Jonathan Van Ness and Jeremiah Brent -- were filming Season 10 last summer in Washington, D.C., when Karamo brought his mom to set for a visit one day. We're told she was given production headphones and observed filming from nearby.

At one point, Karamo stepped away from the group ... and while he was gone, Antoni, Tan and Jonathan were overheard speaking negatively about Karamo, including criticizing certain lifestyle choices he makes. Unfortunately for the three guys, Karamo's mom heard the entire conversation through her headphones and later told her son what was said.

Our sources say the incident created an immediate rift, and Karamo has been on the outs with Antoni, Tan and Jonathan ever since.

Jeremiah Brent appears to be the only castmate Karamo remains close with, as he's the only one Karamo still follows on Instagram.

The tension spilled into public view Tuesday during Season 10 press day, when Karamo was noticeably absent as the rest of the cast made the morning show rounds.

We're told when Netflix PR arrived at "CBS Mornings," CBS producers informed Netflix reps Karamo would no longer be appearing after his assistant emailed the show about his absence.

As we previously reported ... Karamo's assistant cited mental and emotional abuse, saying Karamo had been advised by his therapist to protect his peace. Karamo later appeared in a video message on "TODAY," telling fans he was choosing self-love while promising viewers would love every minute of the milestone 10th season.