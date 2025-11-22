'Queer Eye' Star Jonathan van Ness Says Fame Made Him 'Depressed and Isolated'

Jonathan van Ness says the fame he gained from "Queer Eye" wasn't all it was cracked up to be ... because the weight of fan expectations wrecked his mental health.

The reality star stylist got real about his struggles during an interview with the British outlet The Times ... telling the paper a fan ran up to him on the New York City subway shortly after the show first came out -- which he says was awesome and also overwhelming.

Van Ness says he feels he lost the ability to be sad or disheveled in public because people were always looking at him ... and would run rampant with rumors if he didn't look immaculate.

He adds, "It got to the point where if I couldn’t be the Jonathan van Ness that I knew people wanted, I just wouldn’t go out. Ultimately it made me depressed and isolated. I don’t think anyone can live up to an edit of themselves on a reality TV show."

Van Ness appeared on all nine seasons of the hit reboot ... dolling out advice as the show's grooming expert.

In early 2024, rumors about Jonathan's behavior on set began to swirl ... with anonymous production sources telling Rolling Stone the guy was a "monster," "nightmare" and "demeaning." However, we spoke to several dudes who went on "Queer Eye" to get styled -- and, they all gave van Ness glowing reviews.