'Queer Eye' Host Jonathan Van Ness Ripped As 'Monster,' 'Nightmare' Coworker

"Queer Eye" host Jonathan Van Ness is being ripped by colleagues from their Netflix show, who say he's a disaster to work with, emotionally abusive and prone to rage issues.

The harsh criticism against Jonathan is all laid out in a new Rolling Stone article about behind-the-scenes tension on the set of "Queer Eye" ... with anonymous production sources pulling no punches.

According to the report, Jonathan is painted as a two-faced diva who gives off a warm, rosy persona in public ... but is a total jerk to the people he works with on the show.

Among the words people on the set used to describe him -- "monster," "nightmare" and "demeaning."

The article also cites 3 people who label Jonathan as emotionally abusive with rage issues ... and a total of 7 people claimed he's known to lash out at crew members and others who worked with them.

JVN's supposed poor behavior and unprofessionalism allegedly contributed to a growing rift and tension between the 5 "Queer Eye" hosts ... to the point where the others were hesitant to film scenes with Jonathan.

Some around the show claim a meeting with Netflix execs did little to change Jonathan's behavior or treatment of the crew ... leaving folks on the show feeling like there was no accountability.

One of the hosts, Bobby Berk, has since left the show, though it's unclear if Jonathan had anything to do with his decision.