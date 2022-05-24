Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

'Queer Eye' Star Bobby Berk Lists Palm Desert Airbnb for Just $22

'Queer Eye' Bobby Berk Get My Palm Desert Pad for Cheap Lists Airbnb for $22!!!

5/24/2022 9:00 AM PT
Bobby Berk's Palm Desert Airbnb
Launch Gallery
Inside The Airbnb Launch Gallery
Getty/Courtesy of Sara Ligorria-Tramp

"Queer Eye" star, Bobby Berk, is taking his interior design talents to Airbnb ... renting out his newly renovated Palm Desert mansion for only $22!

The Netflix star is opening up his all-new home in Palm Desert. The best part is ... he'll be offering two, 2-night stays for only $22 each, yep, on the WAYYY cheap.

FRESH NEW LOOK
Sara Ligorria-Tramp

The "Casa Tierra" pad offers some beautiful design and great views, and Bobby documented his renovation of the home.

Courtesy of Sara Ligorria-Tramp

The 5,000 sq ft estate has all the bells and whistles, including 7 custom-designed bedrooms, covered balconies, a pool and hot tub ... not to mention a theater, bocce ball court and areas to unwind with yoga/meditation.

Bobby Berk
Sara Ligorria-Tramp

It may sound too good to be true, but potential guests can actually request a booking starting Tuesday at 9 AM PT. While there are more days available to book, the special price is only offered for the first two, 2-night stays June 6-8 and June 9-11.

Courtesy of Sara Ligorria-Tramp

Of the renovation, Bobby says, "I was able to lean into my passion for design and renovation to transform my Palm Desert home in a way that future guests will be excited about."

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later