'Queer Eye' Star Bobby Berk Lists Palm Desert Airbnb for Just $22

"Queer Eye" star, Bobby Berk, is taking his interior design talents to Airbnb ... renting out his newly renovated Palm Desert mansion for only $22!

The Netflix star is opening up his all-new home in Palm Desert. The best part is ... he'll be offering two, 2-night stays for only $22 each, yep, on the WAYYY cheap.

The "Casa Tierra" pad offers some beautiful design and great views, and Bobby documented his renovation of the home.

The 5,000 sq ft estate has all the bells and whistles, including 7 custom-designed bedrooms, covered balconies, a pool and hot tub ... not to mention a theater, bocce ball court and areas to unwind with yoga/meditation.

It may sound too good to be true, but potential guests can actually request a booking starting Tuesday at 9 AM PT. While there are more days available to book, the special price is only offered for the first two, 2-night stays June 6-8 and June 9-11.