'Queer Eye' Star Tan France Says Fame Couldn't Fix UK Racism, Moved to USA Instead

"Queer Eye" star Tan France is revealing why he made the U.S. his home, saying the way he was treated over his Pakistani roots always made him feel like a "second-class citizen" in the UK -- and not even fame could change that.

The TV star -- who now calls Salt Lake City, Utah home with his American husband, Rob France -- got real about wanting a happier life at Sundance Film Festival's Sunrise Collective panel ... saying he was tired of constantly hearing the slur "Paki," an offensive term aimed at people of Pakistani descent.

He admitted he thought his "Queer Eye" fame in the U.S. would change things for him back in England -- but nope, not the case. And he had one seriously awful story to prove it.

The fashion guru shared that while visiting his mom in Manchester -- North West England -- he rode the bus for old times’ sake -- but the nostalgia trip quickly soured when someone immediately hit him with that same derogatory insult he faced before he hit the big time.

Catch the clip to hear him explain it in his own words and how he clapped back, 'cause it was all classic, sassy Tan -- but bottom line, it was a reminder of why he chose to ditch the UK.

