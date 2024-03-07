'Queer Eye' Heroes Defend Jonathan Van Ness as Friendly and Professional

Hometown heroes featured on Netflix's "Queer Eye" are coming to the defense of Jonathan Van Ness, who's been slammed in a recent exposé as a "monster" on the set of the show.

Several participants who collaborated with JVN tell TMZ ... Jonathan was never unprofessional or rude while shooting, at least from what they saw. Cory Waldrop, who appeared in 'QE's first season, wasn't aware of the recent allegations -- but recalls Jonathan being the same on- and off-camera.

Cory says he remembers Jonathan going out of his way to treat him like the star of the show ... letting him cut production's food truck line during taping.

William Mahnken -- who appeared in season 2's second episode -- has expressed a similar sentiment. He tells TMZ ...he had no issues with Jonathan during production for his episode, and adds he never saw the hair stylist do anything negative on set.

In fact, William remembers having several fond memories with the reality TV star.

Apparently, Jonathan even promised to take William to the Emmys if his mother couldn't make it.

Michael Richard II, of season 7 fame, says Jonathan was "always bright and nice" while making "Queer Eye." As for the alleged tension between JVN and his costars -- Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, and Bobby Berk -- Michael says he didn't witness any bad blood between the Fab Five.

He tells us ... "He seemed well-liked by everybody."

Ryan Dyer -- who appeared in a season 5 episode -- only filmed with Jonathan for one day, but says he had a great experience with the 36-year-old.

Now, Ryan does say he recalls Jonathan wanting "all the attention" ... but he doesn't remember it being an issue with the cast and crew.

Of course, multiple anonymous 'Queer Eye' staffers described a much different experience, as they told Rolling Stone Jonathan was a rage-filled co-worker with little empathy for those around him.